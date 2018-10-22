Pakistan: Qandeel Baloch honor killing brother gets 25 years

A Pakistan court on Friday foundMuhammad Waseem guilty of the murder of social media star and sister Qandeel Baloch and sentenced him to life imprisonment. However, his six co-defendants including cleric Mufti Abdul Qavi and Waseem's two brothers were acquitted.

"Waseem has been given life in prison," the brother's lawyer, Sardar Mehboob stated following the verdict meted out by judges in the eastern city of Multan. He added that he was unable to say anything further that would not be in contempt of court, according to a local media source.

Along with Mufti Qavi, the co-defendants Aslam Shaheen, Haq Nawaz, Abdul Basit and Muhammad Zafar Hussain walked free following the trial. Supporters showered them with rose petals as they left. It is though that Waseem intends to appeal the verdict.

Bringing dishonor to the family name

Her killing in 2016 ignited fierce debate over the prevalence of so-called "honor killings" of women and led to the government tightening laws surrounding honor killings. These now ensure that family members could not walk free if a family member had forgiven them.

At the time Muhammad Waseem admitted publicly to the murder of his sister at a media conference which was organised by police shortly after the killing, yet he was not convicted.

According to Waseem she has "brought dishonor to the Baloch name" because of the types of videos and statements which she had posted on social media.

Honor killings still a problem

Baloch, whose real name was Fauzia Azeem, was described as Pakistan's Kim Kardashian and had built a modelling career on

the back of her social media fame, but drew ire from many in the conservative South Asian nation. She spoke in her videos of trying to change "the typical orthodox mindset" of people in Pakistan.

Despite the backlash following Baloch's death about 500 women continue to be killed each year in Pakistan at the hands of family members over perceived damage to family "honor." This is can involve eloping, fraternizing with men or any other infraction against conservative values that govern women's modesty.

