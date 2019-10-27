Pakistan protests: The right-wing challenge to PM Imran Khan

Starting their rallies in the southern city of Karachi on Sunday, anti-government protesters marched through various major cities of the country, finally reaching their destination, Islamabad, on Thursday. The demonstrators plan to camp near the capital and continue their protest for days – maybe weeks. Their sole demand is that Prime Minister Imran Khan, who came to power in August last year, must tender his resignation to pave the way for fresh elections

The rally is led by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, a powerful religious figure and head of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) party, who claims that PM Khan came to power through rigged elections.

Rehman said that his "Azadi March" (Freedom March) has transformed into a national movement, which was bound to succeed.

"From Karachi to Lahore and to Islamabad, the people have decided that there was no more room for this government," Rehman said, adding that he was fighting for the "survival of the real democracy" in the country.

Rehman is backed by Pakistan's major opposition parties, including the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) of three-time former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, and the Pakistan People's Party headed by former President Asif Ali Zardari and his son Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Such "long marches" have become a common occurrence in Pakistan, with some religious organizations previously attempting to put the capital under siege and resorting to violence.

Is military backing the government?

Mufti Abrar Ahmed, a spokesman for the JUI-F, lashed out against Khan on Sunday, saying that the "illegitimate" government came to power through the army's support.

Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister? Affluent upbringing Imran Khan was born in Lahore in 1952, the son of a civil engineer. Khan grew up with his four sisters in a relatively affluent part of the city. He received a privileged education, first in his hometown and then in Worcester, England. It was there that Khan's love and talent for the game of cricket became evident. In 1972, he enrolled at Oxford University to study politics and economics.

Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister? Pakistan cricket's blue-eyed boy Khan played cricket throughout his time in England and after returning to his native Pakistan in 1976, he quickly became a regular in the national team. By 1982, he was awarded the captain's armband. Khan enjoyed an illustrious career and was regarded by many as one of the best all-rounders in the world.

Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister? World champion The ultimate high point of Khan's sporting career saw him captain Pakistan to the 1992 Cricket World Cup in Melbourne, Australia. As if his popularity couldn't get any bigger back home, Khan even took the winning wicket in the final against England.

Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister? From playboy to (thrice) married man Khan enjoyed hedonistic bachelor life and was a regular fixture on London's nightlife scene. However, in 1995, at age 42, he finally tied the knot to 21-year-old Jemima Goldsmith. During their nine-year marriage, the famous couple provided plenty of fodder for the British and Pakistani tabloids. Despite separating in 2004, Goldsmith has remained a vocal supporter of Khan's politics.

Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister? Khan enters politics Khan wasted little time after retiring from cricket in 1994. Just two years later he entered Pakistani politics and founded the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. However, his popularity was slow to carry over from cricket into politics. In the 1997 general elections, his PTI party failed to win a single seat.

Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister? Political activist Khan remained active in politics over the next decades. In 1999, he supported General Pervez Musharraf's military coup, only to later turn against Musharraf ahead of the 2007 presidential election. Khan was subsequently placed under house arrest and even spent a few days in prison. However, his supporter base continued to grow, and by 2013 he became a key candidate in the general elections.

Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister? 2013: Khan's political breakthrough The PTI made substantial gains in the 2013 election, claiming 30 parliamentary seats and finishing second behind the Pakistan Muslim League. The party became the main opposition in the key provinces of Punjab and Sindh. However, its greatest feat was winning its first province in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister? "Taliban Khan" Khan has often been the butt of jokes for his pacifist stance towards terrorism in the region. He earned the moniker "Taliban Khan" for claiming that the only way to achieve peace with the Taliban in neighboring Afghanistan was through negotiation. Khan was also a vocal critic of US drones strikes on Pakistan and has promised to disengage Pakistan from America's conflicts in the Middle East.

Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister? Two more marriages Since his divorce from Goldsmith in 2004, Khan has remarried twice. In January 2015, Khan announced his marriage to British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khanm although just 10 months later the couple said they were filing for divorce. In February 2018, Khan married his third wife, Bushra Manika (pictured front row, second from the left), whom he describes as his spiritual adviser.

Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister? Making waves in 2018 By 2018, Khan's PTI were among the favorites going into the general election. Campaigning on a populist platform, Khan pledged to break away from Pakistan's corrupt legacy. His plans include a poverty reduction program similar to that seen in China. This would see the establishment of an "Islamic welfare state," the creation of 10 million jobs and construction of 5 million homes for the poor.

Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister? Prime Minister Imran Khan Khan completed his journey from all-star cricketer to political leader on July 26, 2018. With most votes counted, the PTI is expected win up to 119 seats in Pakistan's 272-seat parliament. "I started this struggle 22 years ago and today I have been given a chance to fulfill what I dreamed for the country," Khan said in a televised speech. "We will run Pakistan like it's never been run before." Author: David Martin



Although the opposition parties denounced last year's general election as "rigged," they chose not to immediately launch protests. But the Khan administration's heavy-handedness against opposition politicians and the country's deteriorating economy have given them the impetus to finally attempt to dislodge his government.

Khan has been accused of receiving indirect support from the country's powerful military — a claim denied by both Khan and the army. Sharif's supporters say their party was not given a level playing field in the run-up to the July 2018 elections, with the judiciary exclusively targeting PML-N officials and the caretaker government unleashing a massive crackdown on PML-N activists.

Talking to local journalists last week, Khan said the army fully backs him against the opposition's attempts to oust him.

But some reports in local media claim that the powerful military is split on its "unconditional" support to the premier.

Khan came to power after winning a simple majority in the 2018 parliamentary polls on promises to improve the country's economy and provide jobs. But his critics say he has so far not been able to honor his commitment to the masses.

With inflation climbing to 8%, the rupee losing a third of its value over the past year and foreign exchange reserves barely enough to cover two months of imports, Khan's government was forced to turn to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in May for a bailout package

The IMF's tough bailout conditions have been unpopular, and analysts say the opposition is now ready to use the "public anger" to remove Khan from power.

The military, which has large stakes in Pakistan's economy, is also reportedly wary of the government's "underperformance."

The right-wing threat

But the centrist parties, such as the PML-N of former PM Sharif and the PPP of Bhutto-Zardari, are not at the forefront of the anti-government movement. Instead, it is the head of an Islamic party who is mobilizing masses to dislodge Khan.

The "Azadi March" organizers even "banned" women from taking part in the rallies, drawing criticism from the country's liberal groups that dubbed it "anti-democracy."

"I am not supporting this rally because women are not allowed to participate in it," Saba Chauhdhry, a human rights activist, told DW.

"All citizens have been affected by this government's policies. Pakistani women have always been at the forefront of pro-democracy movements. Any movement that excludes women is bound to fail," Chaudhry added

Pakistan's liberal sections, however, are split over their support for Rehman's march. Some say that the main objective of all anti-government groups should be to oust PM Khan, so it is unimportant who is leading the protests. Others are of the view that any right-wing attempt to dislodge the current administration would further embolden the country's Islamists – who are already quite powerful – and will leave little room for the liberal parties to implement their agenda.

The driving vision for the opposition parties – both liberal and right-wing – is to end the military's alleged interference in politics and uphold civilian supremacy in Pakistan. The two sides differ on their interpretation of civilian supremacy though. Rehman and the likes want the country to be governed by Shariah, albeit within the space of parliamentary democracy. For rights groups, the view is unacceptable. The military may use this division to its benefit, say experts.

