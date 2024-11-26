Pakistan protests: Khan supporters reach central Islamabad

Pakistan protests: Khan supporters reach central IslamabadPublished November 26, 2024last updated November 26, 2024
What you need to know
- Supporters of jailed ex-PM Imran Khan storm Islamabad, demanding his release
- Government says four security troops killed in unrest
- PTI supporters clear blockade on way to demonstration in capital
- Army deploys to Red Zone to protect diplomatic missions
These are the latest developments in Pakistan's protests on Tuesday, November 26:
Pakistan's military, the real power-holders in Islamabad
Former Prime Minister Imran Khan's supporters are hopeful that their march on Islamabad will pressure the government to release their incarcerated leader.
But that is easier said than done. The actual power lies with the country's powerful military, which does not want to see Khan out of jail because of his alleged involvement with attacks on military installments on May 9, 2023.
As we now see, clashes between Khan's Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI) activists and security forces have turned violent. This could force the military to intervene directly, something the generals have been avoiding since Khan was ousted from power in April 2022. Pakistan is at a crossroads, yet again.
PTI supporters reach D-Chowk
Supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's PTI party have reached Islamabad's D-Chowk, according to Pakistani media.
Islamabad deployed the army, police and paramilitary rangers to the area ahead of the rally.
Pakistan's Dawn daily reported that dozens of protesters were gathering near the square that lies on the edge of the heavily fortified Red Zone, with some of them climbing containers placed by security forces.
Protests could last for days, Islamabad-based journalist tells DW
DW spoke with journalist Adnan Aamir in Islamabad about the protests by Imran Khan's supporters who have reached the capital's D-Chowk, a square just some 500 meters (1,640 feet) away from the Pakistani parliament.
"That was the targeted location of the protesters," Aamir told DW. "Now the PTI has announced they will hold a sit-in protest at this location until Imran Khan, their leader is released."
The capital is in lockdown and there are still skirmishes and tear-gassing taking place, the journalist said: "The situation is still tense, life is still paralyzed, and that's why the people of Islamabad just want a timely resolution of this problem."
As to why the PTI is now carrying out these types of marches, Aamir explained that the government banned their regular protests, but the party has also found these marches to be "more effective at putting pressure on the government and it's evident that the government has completely failed to prevent these people from entering into Islamabad."
Neither the government nor the protesters have shown any willingness to give in and protesters have said they can keep going for days, Aamir said.
"There are some backchannel negotiations going on, but it is too early to say" how the protests will end.
PTI secretary tells protesters not to enter Red Zone
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) information secretary has urged protesters who have arrived at the D-Chowk square in Islamabad to remain peaceful in a post on the platform X.
He also told protesters not to go beyond D-Chowk.
D-Chowk lies on the edge of the highly fortified Red Zone of the capital, which contains multiple diplomatic missions and key government buildings.
Army deploys to Red Zone — ministry
Pakistan's Interior Ministry said that the army had been deployed to protect diplomatic missions in Islamabad's fortified Red Zone area.
The area is the site of many government buildings and embassies.
The army took control of the major D-Chowk square in the area, with paramilitary rangers and police also involved in security measures.
Visiting Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko was staying in the Red Zone on Tuesday as part of an official trip.
One convoy of supporters on its way to D-Chowk included Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, who was jailed in a graft case alongside her husband. Bibi was recently released on bail.
Why is Imran Khan in jail?
Imran Khan, 72, is a former cricketer who served as prime minister of Pakistan from 2018 to 2022, when he was ousted in a no-confidence vote.
He faces over 150 criminal cases and has been in jail for over a year.
Khan's PTI party claims that the charges are politically motivated.
Khan has been behind bars since his first conviction in a corruption case in August, 2023.
He was sentenced in that case to 14 years in prison, alongside his wife Bushra Bibi, for selling state gifts worth millions of rupees while in government. Bibi was released last month after the sentences were suspended on appeal. But Khan cannot be released due to a string of pending cases against him.
Khan founded the PTI in 1996, although its first major electoral victory was in 2013, when it took over the provincial government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and then won its first federal election in 2018.
Candidates supported by the PTI won the largest share of seats in Pakistan's parliament in a February election in which they were forced to run as independents.
Imran Khan's supporters break through Islamabad barricade
Supporters of jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan broke through a police barricade in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, on Tuesday.
Islamabad has been under a lockdown since late Saturday, and over 20,000 police personnel have been deployed in the city.
Khan had called for a rally near Pakistan's parliament to demand his release and the current government's resignation.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said four members of the paramilitary Rangers force died after being "run over by a vehicle."
There were also reports of several people being wounded, including journalists who had been attacked by Khan supporters.
Convoys of supporters of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party have traveled to Islamabad from northwestern Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province and the eastern province of Punjab.
sdi/nm (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)