Pakistan protests: Khan supporters reach central Islamabad

11/26/2024 November 26, 2024 Protests could last for days, Islamabad-based journalist tells DW

DW spoke with journalist Adnan Aamir in Islamabad about the protests by Imran Khan's supporters who have reached the capital's D-Chowk, a square just some 500 meters (1,640 feet) away from the Pakistani parliament.

"That was the targeted location of the protesters," Aamir told DW. "Now the PTI has announced they will hold a sit-in protest at this location until Imran Khan, their leader is released."

The capital is in lockdown and there are still skirmishes and tear-gassing taking place, the journalist said: "The situation is still tense, life is still paralyzed, and that's why the people of Islamabad just want a timely resolution of this problem."

As to why the PTI is now carrying out these types of marches, Aamir explained that the government banned their regular protests, but the party has also found these marches to be "more effective at putting pressure on the government and it's evident that the government has completely failed to prevent these people from entering into Islamabad."

Neither the government nor the protesters have shown any willingness to give in and protesters have said they can keep going for days, Aamir said.

"There are some backchannel negotiations going on, but it is too early to say" how the protests will end.