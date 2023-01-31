  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Pakistan
War in Ukraine
Artificial intelligence
TerrorismPakistan

Pakistan police protest after mosque bombing

Beenish Javed
2 hours ago

A suicide bomb targeted police officials praying at the building that was located in a secure police compound. The bomber was reportedly disguised in a police uniform. Now officers are calling for measures to be put in place to protect their safety.

https://p.dw.com/p/4N2Fp
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Russian President Vladimir Putin lays a wreath to the Eternal Flame at the Hall of Military Glory at the Mamayev Kurgan World War Two Memorial complex in Volgograd

Ukraine updates: Putin compares Ukraine to Stalingrad battle

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Mummy of pharaoh Tutankhamun

Major discovery shines light on how mummies were made

Major discovery shines light on how mummies were made

Science10 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Gautam Adani speaks at a business summit

Adani calls US short-seller fraud report 'attack on India'

Adani calls US short-seller fraud report 'attack on India'

Business3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

wooden sign 'Angst um Upahl' (fear for Upahl) painted onto it in red letters

Small German town fights housing for refugees

Small German town fights housing for refugees

Society5 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Soldiers in the Battle of Stalingrad, positioned on a hill with guns

The battle of Stalingrad: A decisive turning point in WW2

The battle of Stalingrad: A decisive turning point in WW2

History6 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A man in a blue shirt and beige jacket leans across a wall.

Iranian film director Jafar Panahi goes on hunger strike

Iranian film director Jafar Panahi goes on hunger strike

Film8 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Film still from 'To Leslie': a woman smokes a cigarette next to a motel sign.

Why Andrea Riseborough's Oscar nod triggered controversy

Why Andrea Riseborough's Oscar nod triggered controversy

FilmFebruary 1, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

The picture shows Felipe Neto, a Youtuber from Brazil.

Brazilian YouTuber: 'Bolsonarism is not over'

Brazilian YouTuber: 'Bolsonarism is not over'

Media7 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage