Pakistan police protest after mosque bombing

TerrorismPakistanPakistan police protest after mosque bombingTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoTerrorismPakistanBeenish Javed2 hours ago2 hours agoA suicide bomb targeted police officials praying at the building that was located in a secure police compound. The bomber was reportedly disguised in a police uniform. Now officers are calling for measures to be put in place to protect their safety.https://p.dw.com/p/4N2FpAdvertisement