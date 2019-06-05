 Pakistan police arrest Pashtun activist leader | News | DW | 27.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Pakistan police arrest Pashtun activist leader

Manzoor Pashteen, a popular military critic, was held for "disturbing public order" ahead of a planned rally on Monday. His group, the PTM, has accused security forces of conducting extrajudicial killings.

Manzoor Pashteen, the leader of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement. (Getty Images/AFP/A. Qureshi)

Police in Pakistan arrested Manzoor Pashteen, a popular military critic and the leading figure of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), on Monday morning in the northwestern city of Peshawar for disturbing public order, according to his family.

Members of the PTM, which was founded in 2018, have accused the military of conducting extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and unlawful detentions.

Read morePakistan's Manzoor Pashteen: 'Pashtuns are fed up with war' 

Watch video 03:00

Fear - a part of life for Hazara people

On Twitter, Mohsin Dawar, a PTM leader and Pakistani lawmaker, decried the arrest. "This is our punishment for demanding our rights in a peaceful & democratic manner," he wrote. He also urged PTM supporters to remain calm after the arrest.

According to the English-language newspaper Daily Times, the group has also called for their practitioners to be held to account within a truth and reconciliation framework. Additionally, the group is advocating for the de-mining of tribal areas and greater freedom of movement.

Read moreWill democracy take hold in Pakistan's restive tribal areas?

According to Dawn, the party has been particularly critical of the army's policies in the country's tribal belt, where an operation against terrorists was conducted. The PTM has also pursued the release of individuals detained without due process.

Read moreIs Pakistan's war-ravaged northwestern region turning against the military?

Watch video 03:31

‘No country can be satisfied with its human rights situation‘

Pashteen has led demonstrations of tens of thousands of people in the past. The army accuses the party of running an anti-national agenda, and Pashteen of making false accusations against the military. The PTM was set to hold a public rally on Monday in the town of Tank, Dawar said.

The Pashtuns are a minority in Pakistan, residing primarily in the northwest of the country close to the Afghan border.

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

Audios and videos on the topic

Fear - a part of life for Hazara people  

‘No country can be satisfied with its human rights situation‘  

Related content

Pakistan Manzoor Pashteen

Pashtun movement leader: 'Pakistani army is afraid of our popularity' 05.06.2019

The Pakistani military is facing immense opposition in the restive northwestern region — not from the Taliban, but rather a popular anti-war Pashtun movement, whose leader Manzoor Pashteen spoke to DW about the conflict.

Manzoor Pashteen

Pakistan's Manzoor Pashteen: 'Pashtuns are fed up with war' 11.04.2018

In a DW interview, anti-war activist Manzoor Pashteen says he is being harassed by Pakistan's security agencies for taking up the issue of extrajudicial killings and turning the Pashtun plight into a national discourse.

Pakistan Manzoor Pashtun

Is Pakistan's war-ravaged northwestern region turning against the military? 07.05.2019

Pakistan's military has accused a Pashtun civil rights movement of destabilizing the country at Afghanistan's behest. Rights groups say that the movement is being targeted for opposing military policy in Pashtun lands.

Advertisement