View of Radio Pakistan Building after being attacked by violent protesters
Pro-Imran Khan protesters damaged several government buildingsImage: PPI via ZUMA Press Wire/picture alliance
PoliticsPakistan

Pakistan PM orders roundup of pro-Khan violent protesters

1 hour ago

Authorities in Pakistan have three days to identify and arrest protesters over acts of violence triggered by the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday ordered authorities to identify and arrest all those who were involved in violent protests over the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier this week.

Sharif gave security forces 72 hours to round them up, adding that perpetrators of violence would be tried in anti-terrorism courts.

"All available resources including technological aid and intelligence are being deployed to chase down these elements. Bringing these people to justice is a test case for the government," the prime minister said.

What did the protesters do?

Khan — a former cricket superstar — was ousted from power a year ago amid accusations of corruption.

The 70-year-old was in court on Tuesday to face charges in a land fraud case, but then dragged out of the court building and arrested. He was later released on bail after the judge declared his arrest unlawful.

Imran Khan granted bail and protection in Pakistan

Khan's arrest prompted violence and rioting in different parts of the country. His supporters stormed military facilities, set a state-run broadcasting building on fire, attacked buses and raided the house of a top army official.

The Pakistani army was deployed in several cities resulting in over 2,800 arrests. More than 150 police officers were injured, some 70 police vehicles were vandalized and 22 government buildings, including police stations, were damaged.

At least eight individuals were also killed.

Khan calls for more protests

Khan returned to his home in Lahore on Friday where he was welcomed by cheering fans.

Authorities blocked off access to military areas ahead of his arrival.

The former prime minister addressed his supporters on Saturday with a virtual message in which he called on the Supreme Court to set up an independent investigation into this week's violence, suggesting that his party was being framed.

He also called for further protests on Sunday evening.

Reporters in Pakistan said that access to Facebook, YouTube and Twitter had been cut on Saturday.

Page 1 of 2
