 Pakistan: Parliament to vote on expelling French ambassador | News | DW | 20.04.2021

News

The expulsion is a main demand of a radical Islamist party. Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan has rallied over the publication of cartoons depicting the Muslim Prophet Muhammad.

People protesting against France in Pakistan

Anti-France protests in Pakistan have gained momentum in recent weeks

Pakistan's government will ask parliament to vote on whether to send home the French ambassador, the interior minister said on Tuesday.

The move is widely seen as a bid to appease a radical Islamist party.

The Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) group has been protesting for months since French President Emmanuel Macron defended the right of the press to republish cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad. Such depictions are considered blasphemous by some Muslims.

The TLP had agreed to "call off its protest sit-ins from the entire country," Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said.

 

More to follow...

tj/rt (AFP, Reuters)

 

