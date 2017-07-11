Pakistan: Parliament to vote on expelling French ambassador

Pakistan's government will ask parliament to vote on whether to send home the French ambassador, the interior minister said on Tuesday.

The move is widely seen as a bid to appease a radical Islamist party.

The Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) group has been protesting for months since French President Emmanuel Macron defended the right of the press to republish cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad. Such depictions are considered blasphemous by some Muslims.

The TLP had agreed to "call off its protest sit-ins from the entire country," Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said.

More to follow...

tj/rt (AFP, Reuters)