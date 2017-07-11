Pakistan: Over 20 die in cars stranded in snow at Murree resort

At least 21 people have died after heavy snow trapped them in their vehicles in Pakistan.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed the military has been mobilized to clear roads on Saturday after a devastating winter storm hit the mountain resort town of Murree.

Videos on social media showed cars pushed bumper-to-bumper with piles of snow on their roofs.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed shock over the "tragic deaths" and "ordered inquiry and putting in place strong regulations to ensure prevention of such tragedies."

Thousands of tourists had rushed to the town, which is located some 45 kilometers (28 miles) from the capital Islamabad. Authorities estimated over 100,000 cars had entered the area in recent days, causing traffic congestion. With the hotels full, many visitors were forced to sleep in their cars.

Many people remained stuck in their vehicles on Saturday.

Locals also in trouble

More than 1.2 meters (4 feet) of snow fell in the area overnight as temperatures fell to -8 degrees Celsius (around 18 degrees Fahrenheit).

"It's not only the tourists, but the local population is also facing severe problems," tourist Usman Abbasi told the AFP news agency.

"Gas cylinders have run out and drinking water is not available in most areas — it's either frozen or the water pipes have been damaged due to severe cold."

The storm hit as thousands of tourists tried to reach the resort

Murree attracts well over a million tourists annually.

The region around the town has been declared a "disaster area", the Punjab province chief minister's office said, urging visitors to stay away.

lo/dj (AFP, AP, Reuters)