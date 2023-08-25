Pakistan orders checks on cable cars after gondola rescue

PoliticsPakistanPakistan orders checks on cable cars after gondola rescueTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsPakistan08/25/2023August 25, 2023Pakistan's government has ordered safety checks on all cable cars following the rescue of eight people from a dangling gondola after its cables broke. The incident has highlighted the lack of safe transport for people in remote mountain regions.https://p.dw.com/p/4VYnRAdvertisement