Pakistan: No way out of jail for ex-PM Imran Khan

Supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan were hoping for some reprieve from their leader's legal woes. But Khan's latest conviction likely means he will be kept out of politics for some time.

A corruption verdict handed down on Friday was yet another setback for Pakistan's embattled former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Already imprisoned since August 2023 on other charges, the new sentence adds 14 years to 10 and seven-year sentences Khan is serving on other cases. Pakistani law requires him to serve the sentences concurrently.

Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party supporters say the cases are a tactic to keep the popular cricket star-turned politician permanently out of politics.

Khan was removed from premiership in 2022 through a no-confidence vote in Pakistan's parliament.

In the latest case, in which his wife was also convicted, the couple is alleged to have accepted a land gift from a real estate tycoon Malik Riaz Hussain in return for laundered funds during Khan's tenure in office.

"I will neither make any deal nor seek any relief," Khan told reporters inside the courtroom after his conviction verdict.

"This is a bogus case, and we will appeal against the verdict," said Omar Ayub Khan, the opposition leader in the National Assembly (lower house of parliament) from Khan's PTI party.

Khan on the rocks

Legal experts believe that despite the talks between Pakistan's government and the PTI aimed at reducing tensions, the difficulties for Khan have been increasing.

"Despite the PTI trying to sell the perception of a deal between the party, the government, and the military establishment, it seems Imran Khan's problems are not vanishing or even reducing," Osama Malik, a legal expert, told DW.

"While many of the cases against the former PM may well be politically motivated, it is difficult to say the same about this case," he added.

"Both the accused and the prosecution have admitted the basic fact of Khan and his wife operating a trust, which received land donation, during his premiership," Malik said.

Analysts believe the verdict deals a major blow to Khan and his party, which despite being barred from officially running, saw its candidates win a majority of votes in last year's general election.

"The verdict was anticipated, and following today's ruling, the chances for reconciliation appear to have faded, potentially increasing Khan's troubles," Zahid Hussain, a political analyst, told DW.

"Since the negotiations, there had been hope that the sentence would not be harsh," he added.

Can Trump help Khan?

Khan has alleged that his country's powerful military generals in coordination with the United States orchestrated his removal from power. The claim is unsubstantiated, but his supporters firmly believe it.

Khan's supporters have said outgoing US President Joe Biden didn't want Khan at the helm. They believe Khan's troubles started with Republican Donald Trump's defeat in the 2020 US presidential election.

However, analysts concur that Trump, who starts his second term on January 20, will not intervene in Pakistan's legal and domestic political issues, and it will be very unlikely Washington will help Khan in getting released.

"Presently, Pakistan does not hold significant importance for the US. International relations are more focused on broader issues rather than individual figures, and I am skeptical that Trump will take action in this case," said analyst Hussain.

Political commentator Asma Shirazi said that sentiments about Trump's proximity to Khan may be outdated.

"I don't think Trump will intervene or try to influence. The cases are in the courts and it will be difficult to challenge Pakistan's domestic law," she said.

"Despite his popularity and support, Khan's troubles are expected to deepen. This case was open-and-shut, and Khan did not successfully defend himself. He abused his authority as the prime minister," Shirazi said.

Edited by: Wesley Rahn