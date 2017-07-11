Pakistan: Mob lynches Sri Lankan over alleged blasphemy

A crowd of people took part in an apparent lynching in northeast Pakistan on Friday, beating a Sri Lankan man to death and then burning his body, police said.

Pakistan daily Dawn said he worked as the export manager of a factory in the industrial city of Sialkot, where the killing the took place.

Sialkot police chief Armagan Gondal said violence broke out after factory workers claimed the man was desecrating posters bearing the name of Prophet Muhammad. Separately, police officer Anwar Ghumman told DW the victim was accused of "desecrating Islamic stickers."

But other police representatives stopped short of confirming this account and said investigators were still gathering information about the cause of the incident. Police deployed a large contigent of forces to reestablish control over the area.

Pakistan's blasphemy laws

Blasphemy charges are often enough to prompt mass violence in Pakistan. Observers claim such accusations are often weaponized to settle personal scores in the conservative Muslim nation, especially against minorities.

The chief minister of Punjab, Usman Buzdar, said that "no one is allowed to take law in their hands.

"I am extremely shocked at the horrific Sialkot incident," he wrote on Twitter. Rest assured, individuals involved in this inhumane act will not be spared!"

Human rights activist Hina Jilani said that such lynchings were quite frequent in Pakistan "which should be alarming for the society and the state."

"There are several laws already but still there is no safeguard to the minorities and citizens, and unless the state does not formulate any social policy things will not get better," she told DW.

The latest death comes only days after an angry mob set fire to a police station, police checkpoints and parked cars in Charsadda, near the city of Peshawar, demanding that the police hand over a man suspected of burning a copy of the Quran.

dj/rt (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

Additional reporting from Pakistan by Haroon Janjua.