  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
King Charles III
Sudan
Ukraine
Supporters of a religious group "Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan" chant slogans during a rally against a woman who was recently arrested on blasphemy charges, in Lahore, Pakistan, Monday, April 17, 2023.
Blasphemy accusations often rile up angry mobs in Pakistan, with lynching a common occurrence Image: K.M. Chaudary/AP Photo/picture alliance
CrimePakistan

Pakistan mob lynches demonstrator over alleged blasphemy

14 minutes ago

The angry mob attacked the demonstrator with batons after he delivered a speech deemed blasphemous. Fatal blasphemy accusations are common in the highly conservative Muslim country.

https://p.dw.com/p/4R0M0

An angry mob chased and attacked to death a demonstrator in Pakistan's ultraconservative northwest, after he delivered a speech they deemed blasphemous, police said Sunday. 

The incident occurred in the Madran district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders Afghanistan.

What do we know about the incident?

The political rally in Sawaldher village turned against the 40-year-old victim late Saturday, when he made a concluding prayer at the end of the event, local police officer Iqbal Khan said.

Witnesses reported the police attempts to save the man from the angry mob. He was able to momentarily flee, before the mob tracked him and found him.

Videos circulated on social media, showing people pushing the man and attacking him. He died on the scene.

"The mob was so agitated that it became extremely challenging for the police to even recover the body," district police chief Najeeb-ur-Rehman told the French AFP news agency.

Blasphemy a common accusation

Police said an investigation into the incident was underway.

However, accusations of blasphemy are not uncommon in the highly conservative country.

Last month, a Chinese national working on a dam project was briefly detained after locals accused him of blasphemy.

In February, an angry mob raided a police station in the city of Lahore and killed a person accused of blasphemy.

AFP cited local rights groups as reporting over 2,000 accusations of blasphemy in the country since 1987, including at least 88 deaths by lynch mobs.

Rights groups say such dangerous accusations are often used to settle personal vendettas, with minorities being the usual targets.

Pakistan under pressure to repeal blasphemy laws

rmt/wd (AFP, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A law enforcement officer guards the entrance to a shopping center after a shooting in Allen, Texas

US: Shooter kills 8 at Texas outlet mall, police say

Crime7 hours ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Scholz at the geothermal plant in Olkaria

Germany's Scholz urges more cooperation during Africa trip

Germany's Scholz urges more cooperation during Africa trip

Politics14 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A human-like robot

Artificial intelligence: Will humanoid robots replace us?

Artificial intelligence: Will humanoid robots replace us?

Digital World3 hours ago8 images
More from Asia

Germany

Police officers standing outside an icecream parlor in Saarlouis on May 3, 2023

Why the mafia loves Germany

Why the mafia loves Germany

Crime22 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Serbian police respond to a Belgrade school shooting on May 3

Will Serbia clamp down on gun ownership?

Will Serbia clamp down on gun ownership?

Politics16 hours ago
More from Europe

North America

Illustration of a paper cut out of a human dead and a puzzle piece symbolizing the complexities of the brain

Alzheimer drugs: How donanemab compares to lecanemab

Alzheimer drugs: How donanemab compares to lecanemab

Science17 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A Colombian soldier watches the Nevado del Ruiz volcano

Colombia: Volcanic eruption threatens thousands

Colombia: Volcanic eruption threatens thousands

Nature and EnvironmentMay 5, 20238 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage