Pakistan minister: February 8 elections 'will be fair'

PoliticsPakistanPakistan minister: February 8 elections 'will be fair'To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsPakistanArsalan Khalid in Islamabad02/07/2024February 7, 2024In a DW interview, Pakistan's Information Minister Murtaza Solangi refuted claims that the February 8 polls are being rigged. He also said that Islamabad's ties with the West have improved since ex-PM Imran Khan's ouster.https://p.dw.com/p/4c8qAAdvertisement