Pakistan mine explosion: 12 killed in Balochistan

March 20, 2024

Eight other miners have been injured following an explosion in a private coal pit, with an official suspecting the incident to be caused by methane gas.

https://p.dw.com/p/4dvGX
Pakistani miners emerge from a tunnel during a rescue operation at the coal mine in Sorange district of the insurgency-torn province of southwest Pakistan s Baluchistan, on March 21, 2011
Deadly incidents are not uncommon in Pakistan's mines as miners work under hazardous conditions and poor safety standardsImage: Iqbal Hussain/Xinhua/IMAGO

An explosion inside a coal mine in southwest Pakistan has left 12 miners dead while eight others have been rescued, officials said on Wednesday.

A gas explosion shook the private coal pit in Balochistan's mining region of Khost on Tuesday evening, trapping the workers about 800 feet (244 meters) below ground.

The bodies of the dead were all recovered as the rescue operation ended on Wednesday morning.

"The rescue operation has been just completed," Balochistan province's chief inspector of mines, Abdul Ghani Baloch, told news agencies on Wednesday.

He said that 20 miners had been inside the mine when the explosion took place.

The injured have been taken to hospital, he added.

Possible methane gas incident

According to news agency AFP, Abdullah Shahwani, Balochistan's director general of mining, also confirmed the death toll and said that "initial reports suggest the incident was caused by methane gas."

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a statement expressed his grief over the deaths.

Pakistan's mines are known to have hazardous working conditions and poor safety standards and deadly incidents are not uncommon.

dvv/fb (AFP, AP, Reuters)

