Pakistan lifts ban on radical Islamist party

Pakistan ended its prohibition of the radical Islamist Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP) on Sunday, one year after violent protests led to a government crackdown against them.

The lifting of the ban followed an agreement reached between the party and Prime Minister Imran Khan's government that TLP would call off its proposed march to the capital Islamabad.

The government defended its decision saying it was in the "larger national interest" as a means to prevent future violence from the extremist group.

Why was Tehreek-e-Labbaik banned in the first place?

The initial ban followed violent protests led by the TLP in response to the republication of caricatures of the Muslim Prophet Muhammad in the satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo.

French President Emmanuel Macron's defense of the images triggered widespread anger throughout the Muslim world.

The TLP called for the expulsion of the French envoy, which Islamabad agreed to but ultimately did not carry out.

Pakistan's anti-France protests — in pictures French ambassador risks expulsion Traders shout anti-France slogans as they walk through a closed market on April 19, 2021. Pakistan's government is expected to ask parliament to vote on whether to expel the French ambassador, in a move widely seen as a bid to appease the radical Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan party.

Pakistan's anti-France protests — in pictures Protesting the arrest of Saad Rizvi Supporters of the TLP throw stones towards police firing tear gas to disperse them, at a protest in Lahore on Monday, April 12. TLP supporters have been protesting the arrest of their leader, Saad Rizvi, after he called for protests to push the government to expel France's ambassador over depictions of Islam's Prophet Muhammad.

Pakistan's anti-France protests — in pictures Mourning deaths on both sides People attend the funeral of a supporter of the banned TLP, who was killed during a protest in Lahore. The government has banned the Islamist party, which is known for instigating disruptive street protests in response to what it deems to be violations of the blasphemy law. The ban was implemented after multiple police officers were killed and over 100 people injured.

Pakistan's anti-France protests — in pictures Officers and protesters killed in clashes TLP supporters chant slogans in Lahore on April 19. The group has been protesting since French President Emmanuel Macron defended the right of the press to republish cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad. Police in Lahore said at least six officers were killed, while 11 others were held hostage for several hours at a mosque. The TLP says several of its supporters also died in clashes.

Pakistan's anti-France protests — in pictures Strike shuts down major cities A hawker on a bicycle rides by a closed wholesale cloth market during a nationwide strike called for by the TLP, in Karachi, on April 19. Many powerful clerics in the country voiced their support for the strike, which saw markets and public transport closed in Karachi, and internet services suspended in Lahore.

Pakistan's anti-France protests — in pictures French told to leave Pakistan A TLP supporter hurls stones towards police in Lahore, on April 13. Last week, the French embassy advised its citizens to temporarily leave the country. The hashtag #FrenchLeavePakistan" was trending with tens of thousands of tweets last week, as anti-French sentiment continued to brew over the contentious cartoon, published in 'Charlie Hebdo.'

Pakistan's anti-France protests — in pictures Widespread following despite government ban Protesters display a pile of used teargas canisters which, according to them, were fired by the police. Although the government banned the TLP, its campaign continues to find support even among mainstream religious groups. The TLP had, however, agreed to "call off its protest sit-ins from the entire country" after long negotiations, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said.

Pakistan's anti-France protests — in pictures Criticism over official handling of protests Protesters receive medical aid at a mosque in Lahore. Prime Minister Imran Khan's government has been heavily criticized for mishandling the protests and not acting swiftly against violent protesters. Protesters are also calling for a boycott of French products, and for the release of 26-year-old leader Saad Rizvi. Author: Leah Carter



The leader of the hardline conservative party, Saad Rizvi, was arrested and charged under the anti-terrorism act in the wake of the protests.

The TLP gained prominence in Pakistan's 2018 elections. It vowed to defend the country's blasphemy law, which calls for the death penalty for anyone who insults Islam.

What is the current state of relations between Pakistan and the TLP?

The government's agreement to lift the ban — and to release Rizvi — came as the TLP piled up the pressure.

Thousands of supporters clashed with police in late October as they began their "Long March" from Lahore to Islamabad, nearly 300 kilometers (186 miles) away.

The violence left at least two police officers and two demonstrators dead.

Watch video 01:18 Islamist protesters Pakistan call for release of party leader

In line with the agreement, the TLP is supposed to formally call off its march. But many supporters planned to maintain a sit-in until the government follows through on its promise to release Rizvi. Last week, Pakistani authorities released over 1,000 detained members of the party.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed also said that a proposal to expel France's envoy would be discussed in parliament. However, he has also stated that Pakistan cannot afford to damage its relations with the EU by carrying out such an act, EFE reported.

ab/rt (EFE, AP, dpa)