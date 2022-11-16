COP27: Global response 'favorable' after Pakistan floods

Nature and EnvironmentPakistanCOP27: Global response 'favorable' after Pakistan floodsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentPakistanAtif Baloch Sharm el-Sheikh3 hours ago3 hours agoPakistan's Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Measures Ahsan Iqbal told DW at the climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh that his country can recover from the floods and has international backing.https://p.dw.com/p/4JfgbAdvertisement