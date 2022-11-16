  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
G20 (Group of 20)
FIFA World Cup
Nature and EnvironmentPakistan

COP27: Global response 'favorable' after Pakistan floods

Atif Baloch Sharm el-Sheikh
3 hours ago

Pakistan's Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Measures Ahsan Iqbal told DW at the climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh that his country can recover from the floods and has international backing.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Jfgb
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Members of the a Dutch court observe the reconstruction of crashed flight MH17 as part of a trial in May 2021

MH17 trial: 3 suspects convicted over role in 2014 crash

Law and Justice3 hours ago
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Russian servicemen fire a multiple rocket launch system

Russia pushes military diplomacy in Africa amid Ukraine war

Russia pushes military diplomacy in Africa amid Ukraine war

Politics5 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

a Qatari football player, wearing a brown sweater walking past a security staff.

Qatar banks on Pakistani troops for World Cup 2022 security

Qatar banks on Pakistani troops for World Cup 2022 security

SportsNovember 16, 2022
More from Asia

Germany

Armed German men wear blue berets and light-hued camouflage in a desert environment

Germany deliberates pulling out of UN's Mali mission

Germany deliberates pulling out of UN's Mali mission

Politics23 minutes ago
More from Germany

Europe

Eurasian wolf stands in tall grass in the High Tatra National Park, Slovakia

Claims of increased wolf attacks in Slovakia divide opinion

Claims of increased wolf attacks in Slovakia divide opinion

Nature and Environment4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Al-Khalifa stadium in Doha

World Cup deaths: How and why do inaccurate figures spread?

World Cup deaths: How and why do inaccurate figures spread?

Media4 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Moon in the night sky

Artemis I launch paves way for moon settlement

Artemis I launch paves way for moon settlement

ScienceNovember 16, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

The sun sets as smoke from illegal fires an area of Amazon rainforest lingers

Lula insists 'Brazil is back' at UN climate summit

Lula insists 'Brazil is back' at UN climate summit

Nature and EnvironmentNovember 16, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage