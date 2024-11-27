  1. Skip to content
PoliticsPakistan

Pakistan: Khan supporters call off protest in Islamabad

November 27, 2024

Jailed ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan's PTI party has temporarily suspended protests after his supporters were cleared from central Islamabad in an overnight raid. At least six people have been killed in demonstrations.

Pakistani paramilitary Rangers with riot shields in front of car
Jailed ex-PM Imran Khan's PTI party announced it had called of a protest in Islamabad after Pakistani media reported a massive overnight raidImage: Akhtar Soomro/REUTERS

Jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party on Wednesday temporarily suspended protests in Islamabad demanding the leader's release.

Pakistani media reported that a massive raid was launched by security forces overnight in the Pakistani capital, leading to the dispersal of the protests.

At least six people, including four paramilitary troops and two protesters, have been killed in demonstrations.

Meanwhile, authorities reopened roads linking Islamabad with the rest of country, ending a four-day lockdown.

"All roads are being reopened, and the demonstrators have been dispersed," Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

sdi/nm (AP, AFP, Reuters)