Pakistan: Khan supporters call off protest in Islamabad

Jailed ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan's PTI party has temporarily suspended protests after his supporters were cleared from central Islamabad in an overnight raid. At least six people have been killed in demonstrations.

Jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party on Wednesday temporarily suspended protests in Islamabad demanding the leader's release.

At least six people, including four paramilitary troops and two protesters, have been killed in demonstrations.

After the protests' dispersal, city workers cleaned roads Khan supporters had passed through Image: Akhtar Soomro/REUTERS

What do we know about the police raid in Islamabad?

Pakistani media reported that a massive raid was launched by security forces overnight in the Pakistani capital, leading to the dispersal of the PTI protests.

Meanwhile, authorities reopened roads linking Islamabad with the rest of country, ending a four-day lockdown.

"All roads are being reopened, and the demonstrators have been dispersed," Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said.

On Wednesday morning, city workers cleaned up debris in the aftermath of the protests.

Several vehicles were left behind in the heavily fortified Red Zone, including the remains of a truck from which Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, had been leading the protests. The Reuters news agency cited witnesses as saying that the vehicle appeared to be charred by flames.

Imran Khan supporters force their way into Islamabad To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Why were Imran Khan supporters protesting in Islamabad?

On Tuesday, thousands of PTI supporters broke through a barrier of shipping containers blocking off the capital and marched onto D-Chowk square, a historic rallying point that lies on the edge of Islamabad's Red Zone.

Khan supporters began a "long march" on Sunday to the capital from the northwestern Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province and eastern Punjab province to demand his release.

The embattled former prime minister faces over 150 criminal cases that he says are politically motivated.

Khan was ousted in 2022 in a no-confidence vote in parliament.

Hundreds of protesters have been arrested since the start of the demonstrations and thousands were reportedly arrested ahead of the march.

sdi/nm (AP, AFP, Reuters)