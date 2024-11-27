Pakistan: Khan supporters call off protest in Islamabad

Pakistan: Khan supporters call off protest in IslamabadNovember 27, 2024
Jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party on Wednesday temporarily suspended protests in Islamabad demanding the leader's release.
Pakistani media reported that a massive raid was launched by security forces overnight in the Pakistani capital, leading to the dispersal of the protests.
At least six people, including four paramilitary troops and two protesters, have been killed in demonstrations.
Meanwhile, authorities reopened roads linking Islamabad with the rest of country, ending a four-day lockdown.
"All roads are being reopened, and the demonstrators have been dispersed," Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said.
On Tuesday, thousands of PTI supporters broke through a barrier of shipping containers blocking off the capital and marched onto D-Chowk square, a historic rallying point that lies on the edge of the fortified Red Zone area that contains key government buildings.
