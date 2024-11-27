Pakistan: Khan supporters call off protest in Islamabad

Jailed ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan's PTI party has temporarily suspended protests after his supporters were cleared from central Islamabad in an overnight raid. At least six people have been killed in demonstrations.

Pakistani media reported that a massive raid was launched by security forces overnight in the Pakistani capital, leading to the dispersal of the protests.

At least six people, including four paramilitary troops and two protesters, have been killed in demonstrations.

Meanwhile, authorities reopened roads linking Islamabad with the rest of country, ending a four-day lockdown.

"All roads are being reopened, and the demonstrators have been dispersed," Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said.

Imran Khan supporters force their way into Islamabad

On Tuesday, thousands of PTI supporters broke through a barrier of shipping containers blocking off the capital and marched onto D-Chowk square, a historic rallying point that lies on the edge of the fortified Red Zone area that contains key government buildings.

sdi/nm (AP, AFP, Reuters)