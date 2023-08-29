  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Gabon
Extreme weather
Ukraine
Law and JusticeNetherlands

Pakistani cricketer on trial over Geert Wilders threats

August 29, 2023

Khalid Latif, who is accused of threatening the Dutch anti-Islam populist in 2018, did not appear in court. He remains in Pakistan, which does not have an extradition treaty with the Netherlands.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VisU
Geert Wilders facing court in Amsterdam
Geert Wilders appeared in court, but Khalid Latif did not because he remains in PakistanImage: Remko de Waal/ANP/picture alliance

A Dutch court tried a former cricketer on the Pakistani national team on Tuesday for allegedly attempting to incite the murder of anti-Islam politician Geert Wilders.

Dutch public prosecutors said cricketer Khalid Latif called for Wilders to be killed in a video posted to social media in 2018 and offered a bounty of €21,000 ($23,000).

The incident occurred after Wilders had announced his plan to hold a competition for cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad. Such images are forbidden in Islam as a form of idolatry, and most Muslims regard caricatures as deeply offensive.

Wilders cancelled the event after receiving numerous death threats and triggering protests, particularly in Pakistan.

"Not only was his goal to end a human life with violence, but with his appeal he tried to silence a Dutch representative," Wilders told the court on Tuesday.

Cricketer tried in absentia

Prosecutors have demanded a 12-year sentence for Latif if he is convicted.

"Calling for a murder to prevent the cartoon competition and offering a sum of money to kill the organizer of that competition should be very severely punished," the prosecutor said.

Khalid Latif batting against Australia in India
Khalid Latif was on the Pakistani national cricket team from 2008 until 2016Image: Altaf Qadri/AP Photo/picture alliance

Neither Latif nor a representative for him were present in the courtroom. The cricketer remains in Pakistan.

The Netherlands has no treaty with Pakistan for extraditions or legal assistance.

The verdict is due to be handed down on September 11.

Who is Khalid Latif?

Latif showed early promise as a cricketer and went on to play for the Pakistani national team for eight years.

However, he received a five-year ban from cricket in 2017 for spot-fixing in a Pakistan Super League match in Dubai.

Latif completed his ban last year and has since lived a relatively low-profile life in Karachi, coaching at club level.

zc/lo (AP, Reuters, AFP, dpa)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Geert Wilders

Dutch court upholds Geert Wilders conviction for insulting Moroccans

Dutch court upholds Geert Wilders conviction for insulting Moroccans

The anti-Islam populist was convicted after he insulted Moroccans at a campaign rally in 2014. He has called the legal proceedings a "witch hunt."
Law and JusticeJuly 6, 2021
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Smoke rises in the sky over the city after a Russian missile strike

Ukraine updates: Russia says drone attacks hit 6 regions

ConflictsAugust 30, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

School children write in a book

Schools in northern Nigeria ending corporal punishment

Schools in northern Nigeria ending corporal punishment

EducationAugust 29, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Young girls practicing skateboarding at a skatepark in New Delhi, India

India's skateboard culture takes off at Delhi park

India's skateboard culture takes off at Delhi park

SportsAugust 30, 202303:06 min
More from Asia

Germany

Police cordon with a police car in the background

German police have new leads in cold cases of slain women

German police have new leads in cold cases of slain women

CrimeAugust 29, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A group of women wearing abayas walking down a street

France: Abaya ban triggers secular laws debate

France: Abaya ban triggers secular laws debate

ReligionAugust 30, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

People stage a protest as they wave the Druze flags in the southern city of Sweida, Syria.

Syria protests: New revolution or economic issue?

Syria protests: New revolution or economic issue?

PoliticsAugust 29, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A burnt tree is silhouetted against a blue sky

Canada: Learning to live with wildfires

Canada: Learning to live with wildfires

CatastropheAugust 28, 202306:43 min
More from North America

Latin America

Opfersuche nach Militärputsch in Chile

Chile: Pinochet victims want transparency and justice

Chile: Pinochet victims want transparency and justice

ConflictsAugust 30, 202301:59 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage