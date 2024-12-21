  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
SyriaMiddle East crisisGerman election 2025
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
ConflictsPakistan

Pakistan: Islamist militants kill 16 security personnel

December 21, 2024

An overnight raid by Islamists on a Pakistani army outpost near the border with Afghanistan left 16 security personnel dead.

https://p.dw.com/p/4oSfn
Pakistani troops observe the area from hilltop post on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border
TTP militants have increased their attacks in Pakistan in recent months, mostly targeting members of the security forcesImage: Anjum Naveed/AP/picture alliance

Sixteen security personnel were killed in an attack by Islamist militants in northwestern Pakistan early on Saturday, officials said.

The attack on a security forces post took place at 2 a.m. (2100 GMT on Friday) and the attackers had used light and heavy weapons, police deputy superintendent Hidayat Ullah told Reuters. "A search operation is underway in the area," he added.

The siege began after midnight and lasted about two hours as about 30 militants attacked the mountainous outpost from three sides, a senior intelligence official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

"Sixteen soldiers were martyred and five were critically injured in the assault," he said. "The militants set fire to the wireless communication equipment, documents and other items present at the checkpoint."

Pakistani Taliban claim responsibility for attack

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility for the attack, but gave a higher death toll for security personnel.

"At least 35 security personnel were killed and 15 injured in the attack," the group said in a broadcast on its WhatsApp channel. It did not say whether any of its fighters were killed.

The TTP said the attack was staged "in retaliation for the martyrdom of our senior commanders". The group also claimed to have seized a cache of military equipment, including machine guns and a night-vision device.

Pakistan faces surge in militant violence

Islamist insurgency in Pakistan

Pakistan has been struggling with a resurgence of militant violence in its western border regions since the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan in 2021.

The TTP is an umbrella group of various Sunni Islamist militant groups that have long fought to overthrow the government and replace it with a strict Islamic system of governance.

It is separate from the Afghan Taliban movement, but shares a common ideology with its Afghan counterparts and pledges loyalty to them. 

Islamabad accuses Kabul's rulers of failing to root out militants who stage attacks on Pakistan from across the border. 

dh/kb (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A file picture from 2019 showing a Pakistani border post

Pakistani Taliban claim responsibility for killing 10 police

Pakistani Taliban claim responsibility for killing 10 police

The Pakistani Taliban, or Tehreek-e-Taliban, said the attack was retaliation for the killing of one of its leaders. Violence along the Afghan border region has intensified since the Taliban returned to power in 2021.
ConflictsOctober 25, 2024