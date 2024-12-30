  1. Skip to content
Pakistan: Inflation drives demand for electric vehicles

Manaf Siddique in Karachi
December 30, 2024

Motorists on Pakistan's roads are swapping gas for electric in response to rising prices of petrol and diesel in the country, but it's not a solution that everyone is able to reap the benefits, warns an automotive sector expert.

