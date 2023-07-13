  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
NATO summit
War in Ukraine
Extreme weather
PoliticsPakistan

Pakistan: IMF approves $3 billion bailout

2 hours ago

The funds will help the country avoid default as it grapples with inflation and the aftermath of devastating floods. The IMF has demanded Islamabad implement structural reforms and increase tax collection.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TnSs
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and other officials at economic survey conference
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government aims to deal with inflation and the effects of last year's floodingImage: Raja Imran Bahader/Pacific Press Agency/IMAGO

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a $3 billion (€2.7 billion) bailout package for Pakistan on Wednesday.

The decision follows months of talks with the South Asian country, which has been confronted with severe economic challenges and the prospect of default. Pakistan is facing an acute balance of payments crisis with central bank reserves that could only cover a month of controlled imports, and was also hit by devastating flooding last year.

What did the IMF say about the deal?

The IMF's Executive Board said the aid "aims to support immediate efforts to stabilize the economy and guard against shocks while creating the space for social development spending to help the people of Pakistan."

The aid will be dispersed over nine months, with about $1.2 billion being disbursed immediately.

The IMF said Pakistan was facing "a difficult external environment, devastating floods and policy missteps have led to large fiscal and external deficits, rising inflation and eroded reserve buffers in FY23."

Pakistan received initial approval for the aid in June.

The IMF asked Pakistan to raise consumer energy prices, let go of currency controls, improve tax collection and tighten monetary policy. The central bank is to raise its policy interest rate to a record high of 22% and the government is to raise $1.39 billion in new taxes.

The organization also said that it wanted Islamabad to further progress in structural reforms, especially in the energy sector, state-owned enterprises and climate resilience.

The bailout had been on hold since December, when the IMF refused to release $1.1 billion from the loan because of the country's lack of compliance with a 2019 agreement signed under the previous government headed by former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Imran Khan's government was toppled in a no-confidence vote in April 2022.

Bailout gives Pakistan 'fiscal space' to move forward

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the bailout "bolsters Pakistan's economic position to overcome immediate-to-medium-term economic challenges."

He said that the funds gave the "next government the fiscal space to chart the way forward."

The Pakistani head of government said that the deal was achieved against "the heaviest of odds" and "against [a] seemingly impossible deadline."

Sharif's coalition government is due to face a national election later this year.

Islamabad also recently received support from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which have provided $3 billion over the last two days.

In the last three months, China had rolled over $5 billion in loans to save the country from default.

The Fitch credit rating agency upgraded Pakistan's sovereign debt rating by one notch to CCC from CCC- on Monday. That agency says it perceives a "substantial credit risk" with "a real possibility" of default at this rating. 

sdi/msh (dpa, Reuters. AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Cluster bombs in an warehouse outside Kyiv

Germany keeps distance from US cluster bombs for Ukraine

Politics16 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Smoke plumes billow from a fire at a warehouse in southern Khartoum amidst fighting

No hope for peace as war in Sudan intensifies

No hope for peace as war in Sudan intensifies

Politics10 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Cambodian Premier Hun Sen

Cambodia: Hun Sen holds control of media ahead of elections

Cambodia: Hun Sen holds control of media ahead of elections

Press Freedom12 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A stage setting showing bloodied actors in action

Are German theaters safe places to work?

Are German theaters safe places to work?

Culture20 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Author Milan Kundera in 2010.

Milan Kundera: Czech writer dies aged 94

Milan Kundera: Czech writer dies aged 94

Literature18 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

17-century Persian miniature painting showing two men embracing.

LGBTQ activism: Seeking queer love in Middle Eastern history

LGBTQ activism: Seeking queer love in Middle Eastern history

SocietyJuly 10, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

external

Historic flooding hits parts of northeastern US

Historic flooding hits parts of northeastern US

CatastropheJuly 11, 202301:43 min
More from North America

Latin America

Portraits of murdered journalists in Mexico posted on the doors of the Attorney General sealed with police tape

Mexico's press under siege: The rising journalist death toll

Mexico's press under siege: The rising journalist death toll

Press FreedomJuly 11, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage