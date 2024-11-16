  1. Skip to content
Pakistan: Health emergency declared over record smog

Beenish Javed
November 16, 2024

A dense smog engulfs Pakistan’s Lahore and Punjab region, prompting hospitals to warn residents to protect their eyes and lungs outdoors. They report around 70,000 daily respiratory cases, with children and the elderly at greatest risk.

