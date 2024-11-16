Pakistan: Health emergency declared over record smog

ClimatePakistanPakistan: Health emergency declared over record smogTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoClimatePakistanBeenish Javed11/16/2024November 16, 2024A dense smog engulfs Pakistan’s Lahore and Punjab region, prompting hospitals to warn residents to protect their eyes and lungs outdoors. They report around 70,000 daily respiratory cases, with children and the elderly at greatest risk.https://p.dw.com/p/4n4rRAdvertisement