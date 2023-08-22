Pakistan halts helicopter rescue of kids stuck in cable car

A ground-based attempt to reach people still trapped in a cable car dangling over a ravine in Pakistan will continue. Nightfall forced the suspension of a helicopter rescue that plucked two children from the cable car.

Pakistani special forces rescued some trapped children from a broken cable car in Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday.

Six children and two adults have been stuck for several hours in a cable car dangling 274 meters (900 feet) above ground.

Initial reports said two children had been rescued via a helicopter before airborne operations needed to be stopped due to darkness.

Floodlights were put in place so a ground-based rescue could continue more than 12 hours after the cable car snagged, a security source told Reuters news agency.

The risky helicopter rescue mission saw soldiers hanging from a sling trying to reach more trapped people.

Social media footage from the scene showed the cable car dangling precariously in the air Image: UGC/AP/picture alliance

The incident happened as the children were on their way to school in a mountainous area in Battagram, about 124 miles (200 kilometers) north of Islamabad.

Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar ordered authorities to utilize all resources to complete the rescue operation as soon as possible.

Complex helicopter rescue underway

The rescue mission has been complicated due to strong winds in the area, as well as the risk that the helicopter's rotor blades could further destabilize the lift.

Television footage showed one child being lifted off the cable car by a helicopter in a harness and then carried to the ground.

"It is going to be a highly risky mission. A slight miscalculation can result in a further disaster," another rescue official Bilal Faizi said earlier.

Nervous crowds watching the rescue operation

Headmaster Ali Asghar Khan told the AFP news agency that the children were teenage boys and students of his government high school Battangi Pashto.

"The parents are gathered at the site of the chairlift. What can they do? They are waiting for the rescue officials to get their children out. We are all worried," he added.

Many villagers in Pakistan's mountainous regions use chairlifts to travel shorter distances, but poorly maintained chairlifts cause injuries and fatalities each year.

In 2017, a cable car lift installed by local villagers in the popular mountain resort of Murree broke and fell into a ravine hundreds of feet deep, killing ten people.

