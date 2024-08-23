Pakistan: Gunmen kill 11 police officers in ambush attack

The attack which took place in Pakistan's Rahim Yar Khan district is one of the deadliest on police officials in recent years.

Attackers armed with rocket-propelled grenades ambushed a police convoy in Pakistan killing at least 11 police officers on Thursday, authorities said.

Another nine police officers were wounded in the ambush attack, the Punjab police spokesperson said.

The attack, for which no group immediately claimed responsibility, took place in Pakistan's southern district of Rahim Yar Khan when the police were patrolling the area in search of robbers.

Police officials told the Associated Press that the attackers were likely robbers and not militants.

Officials said that one of the patrolling vehicles broke down when the robbers attacked the convoy.

A haven for bandits

Though militant attacks and violence have seen a surge in Pakistan, such a high number of police deaths in a single attack is rare.

The district of Rahim Yar Khan's area where the attack took place on Thursday is infamous as the hideout spot for armed robbers.

Bandits often rob travelers on highways in Punjab which is why people usually avoid going in the "no-go" areas along the Indus River.

Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack and ordered a swift probe into the incident.

Sharif also demanded that the wounded police officers receive the best medical treatment.

Funerals of the slain police officers will be held on Friday which will be attended by senior police and government officials.

mfi/rc (AP, Reuters)