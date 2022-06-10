Pakistan: Floods wipe out apple orchards in Balochistan

Nature and EnvironmentPakistanPakistan: Floods wipe out apple orchards in BalochistanTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentPakistanHaroon Janjua Islamabad | Saadullah Akhter Dasht10/06/2022October 6, 2022Months-long monsoon rains and unprecedented floods have devastated vast swathes of agricultural land in Pakistan. Balochistan province's famous apple orchards are also hit hard.https://p.dw.com/p/4HrBDAdvertisement