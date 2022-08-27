 Pakistan floods: Care International′s Adil Sheraz | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 28.08.2022

DW News

Pakistan floods: Care International's Adil Sheraz

In Pakistan, a 'disaster of epic proportions'

In Pakistan, a 'disaster of epic proportions' 27.08.2022

Since June, more than 900 people have been killed, and hundreds of thousands more have had to leave their homes.

Pakistan battles monsoon flooding 26.08.2022

DW News Asia with Biresh Banerjee, 26 August 2022

DW News Asia with Biresh Banerjee, 26 August 2022 26.08.2022

Masoo Burburi, Pakistan, 04.08.2022+++man walking through a flooded field in Pakistan. Sendedatum: 04.08.2022

Pakistanis deal with deadly monsoon flooding 04.08.2022

A villager uses cots to save usable items after salvaging from his flood-hit home, in Jaffarabad, a district of Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Army troops are being deployed in Pakistanâ€™s flood affected area for urgent rescue and relief work as flash floods triggered after heavy monsoon rains across most part of the country lashed many districts in all four provinces. (AP Photo/Zahid Hussain)

Pakistan floods: 1 in 7 affected by 'climate catastrophe' 28.08.2022

DW Covid-19 Special Sendungslogo englisch

COVID-19 Special - Shattered dreams 28.08.2022

People with their belongings and livestock arrive at a safer spot after being evacuated from their respective homes in flood affected areas after heavy monsoon rains in Sukkur, Sindh province, on August 27, 2022. - Heavy rain pounded much of Pakistan on August 26 after the government declared an emergency to deal with monsoon flooding it said had affected more than 30 million people. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP)

Pakistan monsoon: State of emergency declared 28.08.2022

Top stories in 90 seconds 27.08.2022

Rescue workers help evacuating flood affected people from their flood hit homes following heavy monsoon rains in Rajanpur district of Punjab province on August 27, 2022. - Heavy rain pounded much of Pakistan on August 26 after the government declared an emergency to deal with monsoon flooding it said had affected more than 30 million people. (Photo by Shahid Saeed MIRZA / AFP)

Pakistan: Death toll from heavy flooding passes 1,000 27.08.2022

Two months of unprecedented monsoon rains have sparked severe floods across much of the country. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif declared an emergency and called for international aid.

Pakistan: PM Sharif asks for international help to tackle floods

Pakistan: PM Sharif asks for international help to tackle floods 26.08.2022

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif met with foreign diplomats to brief them about the situation in Pakistan. Torrential rains have caused heavy floods, killing 937 and affecting around 3 million people.

21.08.2022 A woman walks by her damaged homs after heavy flooding in the Khushi district of Logar province south of Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Shafiullah Zwak)

Flash floods kill dozens in Afghanistan, Pakistan 21.08.2022

An exceptional monsoon season sparked flooding in the eastern Afghan province of Logar and in neighboring Pakistan. More than 50 people have been killed and several people are still missing.

FILE - Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a news conference in Islamabad, April 23, 2022. Pakistan's elections oversight body ruled Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 that Khan accepted illegal donations for his political party from abroad. It's a key first step that could lead to a ban on Khan and his party from politics. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File)

Pakistan: Ex-PM Imran Khan given interim bail on terrorism charges 25.08.2022

A court in Pakistan granted temporary bail to former Prime Minister Imran Khan on charges of terrorism, shielding the ousted leader from arrest until September 1.