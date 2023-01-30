Pakistan: Fatal blast near mosque in Peshawar

A police official building, where a large number of people had gathered for worship, had collapsed and that several people were believed to be trapped under the rubble.

At least two people have been killed and a further 70 injured after an explosion near a mosque in the city of Peshawar in northwestern Pakistan, local authorities said on Monday.

"A portion of the building had collapsed and several people are believed to be under it," police official Sikandar Khan told Reuters news agency.

The blast reportedly occured in the city's government district on Police Lines road. Authorities said many of the victims were believed to be police officers.

Peshawar in the capital of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.

Although no group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, local police told reporters that initial evidence suggested a suicide attack. Such attacks in the past have often been at the hands of the Pakistani Taliban.

