 Pakistan expels Indian ambassador over Kashmir dispute | News | DW | 07.08.2019

News

Pakistan expels Indian ambassador over Kashmir dispute

Pakistan's National Security Committee has decided to downgrade diplomatic ties and suspend trade with India. The Hindu-nationalist government in India abolished the autonomous status of its part of Kashmir on Monday.

Members of civil society, activists of different political and religious parties shout slogans during a protest against Article 370 and Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir during a protest activists of Youth Forum for Kashmir burns Indian PM Modi effigy in reaction to the move by India to abolish Kashmir's special status.

Pakistan said Wednesday that it will "downgrade" its diplomatic relations with India to protest against its neighbor's decision to strip Indian-controlled Kashmir of its special constitutional status.

"We will call back our ambassador from Delhi and send back their" envoy, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi announced in televised comments.

Read more: Kashmir — The world's most dangerous conflict

Senior military and government officials including Prime Minister Imran Khan made the decision at a National Security Committee meeting.

A separate government statement said the country would also suspend its trade with India and review other aspects of the relationship. It called on the United Nations to pressure India to reverse its decision.

Both countries and China claim parts of Kashmir. India drew fierce rebukes from Pakistan and China on Monday after it unexpectedly revoked its portion of Kashmir of its autonomy.

Karte Infografik The Kashmir conflict - disputed territories

Jammu and Kashmir, as the Indian-controlled part is known, was previously able to make its own laws because it was exempt from some parts of India's constitution.

Critics accused the Hindu-nationalist government of trying to promote the share of Hindus in the Muslim-majority state. The former special status had blocked Indians from other areas of the country from owning property there.

The government said the special status had hampered Kashmir's development and integration with the rest of the country.

Pakistan and India have fought two wars over Kashmir since they became independent from the British empire in 1947.

India accuses Pakistan of supporting Islamist insurgents in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan denies the allegation.

amp/msh (Reuters, AP, dpa)

India abolishes Kashmir's autonomous status

The region, which has seen tensions rise in recent days, is set to lose its special status under new government measures. Kashmir has been claimed by both India and Pakistan since partition in 1947. (05.08.2019)  

Kashmir: The world's most dangerous conflict

The dispute over Kashmir has poisoned relations between India and Pakistan since the two became independent countries in 1947. Here's an overview of how tensions have grown more dangerous over the past seven decades. (07.08.2019)  

Related content

Indien Kaschmir-Konflikt nach Änderung Artikel 370

Kashmir: The world's most dangerous conflict 07.08.2019

The dispute over Kashmir has poisoned relations between India and Pakistan since the two became independent countries in 1947. Here's an overview of how tensions have grown more dangerous over the past seven decades.

Imran Khan Pakistan Premierminister

Pakistan vows to increase pressure on India over Kashmir 06.08.2019

Pakistan's PM Imran Khan has sharply condemned New Delhi's decision to end the special constitutional status enjoyed by India-administered Kashmir. Khan has also demanded action from the global community.

Indien Kaschmir-Konflikt

India abolishes Kashmir's autonomous status 05.08.2019

The region, which has seen tensions rise in recent days, is set to lose its special status under new government measures. Kashmir has been claimed by both India and Pakistan since partition in 1947.

