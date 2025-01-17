  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
Israel and the crisis in the Middle EastTrump inaugurationGerman election 2025
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
Breaking
Law and JusticePakistan

Pakistan: Ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan convicted of graft

January 17, 2025

A Pakistani anti-graft court sentenced the former prime minister to 14 years in prison in a land corruption case. Khan's wife Bushra Bibi was sentenced to seven years.

https://p.dw.com/p/4pFxK
Pakistani Ex-Premier Imran Khan in 2023
Imran Khan has been in prison since 2023Image: Akhtar Soomro/REUTERS

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was sentenced to 14 years in prison in a land corruption case. 

The verdict was delivered by Judge Nasir Javed Rana at a makeshift courtroom in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, where Khan has been imprisoned since August 2023.

The court also sentenced Khan's wife Bushra Bibi to seven years.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates

tg/rmt (AFP, AP, Reuters)