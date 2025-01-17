Pakistan: Ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan convicted of graft

A Pakistani anti-graft court sentenced the former prime minister to 14 years in prison in a land corruption case. Khan's wife Bushra Bibi was sentenced to seven years.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was sentenced to 14 years in prison in a land corruption case.

The verdict was delivered by Judge Nasir Javed Rana at a makeshift courtroom in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, where Khan has been imprisoned since August 2023.

The court also sentenced Khan's wife Bushra Bibi to seven years.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates

tg/rmt (AFP, AP, Reuters)