Pakistan: Ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan convicted of graft

Pakistan: Ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan convicted of graftJanuary 17, 2025
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was sentenced to 14 years in prison in a land corruption case.
The verdict was delivered by Judge Nasir Javed Rana at a makeshift courtroom in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, where Khan has been imprisoned since August 2023.
The court also sentenced Khan's wife Bushra Bibi to seven years.
