Pakistan: Ex-PM Khan back in court with country on edge

The former Pakistan cricket captain was ousted as prime minister in a vote of no confidence last year. But this was only the beginning of an escalating power struggle between Khan and the current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Khan also alleges that Pakistan's military and political elite are working in consort with foreign influences, often singling out the US.
The conflict is happening against a background of intensifying economic tensions caused by recent increases in prices for staple products like food and fuel.