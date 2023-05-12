  1. Skip to content
Imran Khan seen through the front window a car
Khan (70) still wields massive political influence in PakistanImage: STR/REUTERS
PoliticsIndia

Pakistan: Ex-PM Khan back in court with country on edge

32 minutes ago

The former prime minister had been dragged out of a court building and arrested, triggering riots across Pakistan. The same court is now due to decide if Imran Khan will stay in custody.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RFIa

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived to the Islamabad High Court on Friday, after he was dragged out of from the same court building and arrested on Tuesday.

The 70-year-old politician and former cricket star is facing charges of corruption.

His arrest triggered riots which claimed several lives across the country. The current government, comprised of Khan's political rivals, deployed the military to curb the unrest.

The Pakistani Supreme Court declared on Thursday that Khan's arrest was illegal. Then, the top court instructed the Islamabad High Court to once again look into Khan's appeal against corruption charges — continuing the proceedings that were abruptly halted on Tuesday.

Pakistan top court: Imran Khan's arrest illegal

The lower court will now rule if Khan, who has ambitions to return to power despite currently being banned from seeking public office, will be protected from the corruption chargers or remain in custody.

The former Pakistan cricket captain was ousted as prime minister in a vote of no confidence last year. But this was only the beginning of an escalating power struggle between Khan and the current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Khan also alleges that Pakistan's military and political elite are working in consort with foreign influences, often singling out the US.

The conflict is happening against a background of intensifying economic tensions caused by recent increases in prices for staple products like food and fuel. 

dj/msh (AP, AFP)

