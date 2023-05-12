Pakistan: Ex-PM Imran Khan granted temporary bail

The 70-year-old politician and former cricket star is facing charges of corruption.
His arrest, which was later ruled unlawful, triggered riots that claimed several lives across the country. The current government, comprised of Khan's political rivals, deployed the military to curb the unrest.
Islamabad on edge
Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party said thousands of "peaceful Pakistanis" would gather in support of the former prime minister. Islamabad Police to issued an emergency order banning all gatherings in the capital city.
Pakistan: outrage at arrest of ex-PM Imran Khan
While the area surrounding the court was on lockdown, local media said police and Khan's supporters clashed elsewhere in the city.
Police have already arrested nearly 2,000 people for violence since Khan's arrest on Tuesday. At least eight have been killed in clashes with the police.
The former Pakistan cricket captain was ousted as prime minister in a vote of no confidence last year. But this was only the beginning of an escalating power struggle between Khan and the current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Khan also alleges that Pakistan's military and political elite are working in consort with foreign influences, often singling out the US.
The conflict is happening against a background of intensifying economic tensions caused by recent increases in prices for staple products like food and fuel.
Pakistan's political future uncertain after Khan's arrest