Pakistan elections board bars Imran Khan from public office

Pakistan's election commission disqualified former Prime Minister Imran Khan from holding public office. Khan is alleged to have unlawfully sold state gifts from other world leaders.

Pakistan's elections board on Friday disqualified former Prime Minister Imran Khan on charges of concealing assets.

The country's coalition government filed a complaint against Khan in August for "not sharing details" of gifts and proceeds from their alleged sale.

What does the decision mean?

The decision disqualifies Khan from his seat in the National Assembly. It also stops him from running for political office for five years.

It comes months after the parliament ousted Khan through a no-confidence vote.

The ruling is the latest twist in political wrangling that began even before Khan was ousted. It is one of several legal battles being fought by the former international cricket star and his populist center-right party.

What are the allegations?

The case hinges around a government department known as the "Toshakhana," which refers to Mughal-era treasure houses kept by royal rulers to store and display gifts bestowed on them.

Although Government officials have to declare all gifts, they are allowed to keep those below a certain value and, in some cases, they can buy back more expensive presents at a discount.

Khan and his wife received lavish gifts worth millions during foreign trips, including luxury watches, jewelry, designer handbags and perfumes. The former prime minister is alleged to have failed to declare some of the presents, or the profit made from selling them.

What's the response to the ruling?

In response, Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf party urged supporters to take to the streets to peacefully condemn the commission's decision.

Khan's lawyer Gohar Khan said his team would immediately challenge the decision in the Islamabad High Court.

"We don't accept this decision. The people of Pakistan won't accept this," said Khan's close aide Fawad Chaudhry.

What can be expected from Shahbaz Sharif? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

rc/ar