Pakistan elections board bars Imran Khan from public office

The ruling is the latest twist in political wrangling that began even before Khan was ousted. It is one of several legal battles being fought by the former international cricket star and his populist center-right party.
What are the allegations?
The case hinges around a government department known as the "Toshakhana," which refers to Mughal-era treasure houses kept by royal rulers to store and display gifts bestowed on them.
Although Government officials have to declare all gifts, they are allowed to keep those below a certain value and, in some cases, they can buy back more expensive presents at a discount.
Khan and his wife received lavish gifts worth millions during foreign trips, including luxury watches, jewelry, designer handbags and perfumes. The former prime minister is alleged to have failed to declare some of the presents, or the profit made from selling them.