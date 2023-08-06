  1. Skip to content
Pakistan: Death toll climbs after passenger train derails

9 minutes ago

A passenger train out of Karachi derailed despite moving at a relatively low speed. Pakistan's railway minister said authorities would also look into possible sabotage as a reason for the deadly incident.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UpUv
Local residents and ambulances are seen beside carriages following the derailment of a passenger train in Nawabshah
The Hazara Express is a daily passenger train that leaves the port city of Karachi and travels some 1,600 kilometers north Image: AFP

At least 28 people were killed and dozens others injured when a train derailed in Pakistan's southern Sindh province, officials said Sunday.

Rescue teams were sent to the site where dozens of people had already been seen smashing glass to help passengers clamber out of the wreckage.

"So far we know that 28 passengers have been killed and many injured," Pakistan Railway Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique told reporters.

What we know so far

The train, the Hazara Express, was on its way from Pakistan's largest city Karachi to the city of Rawalpindi when the derailment happened.

Some 10 railway cars were derailed near the Sahara railway station in the city of Nawabshah, roughly 275 km (171 miles) from Karachi.

The Railway Minister Rafique said the train had apparently not been traveling at a fast pace and that an inquiry had been ordered into the cause of the accident. Apparently, the speed of the train at the time of the accident was about 45 kilometers per hour (about 28 mph).

"There can be two reasons: first that it was a mechanical fault, or the fault was created," Rafique said. "It might be a sabotage. We will investigate it."

Local media said dozens of passengers were still trapped in the carriages immediately after the accident. Footage showed people smashing windows to help others escape the wrecked carriages.

Rafique told reporters that local hospitals were in a state of emergency as dozens of ambulances and private vehicles shuttled the injured to emergency rooms.

The Hazara Express is a daily passenger train from Karachi in the south across most of the length of Pakistan to Havelian in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. It takes about 33 hours to cover the journey, some 1,600 kilometers northward.

Train crashes are common on Pakistan's poorly-maintained railways tracks, which have antiquated signaling systems and colonial-era communications.

Pakistan: Karachi's overcrowded animal market

Pakistan's successive governments have spent years trying to secure funds to upgrade the rail network as part of China's Belt and Road Initiative for infrastructure projects.

rc,js/sms (dpa, AP)

People stand next to an emergency vehicle with a destroyed building burning in the background

Ukraine updates: Russia launches dozens of missiles, drones

Conflicts43 minutes ago
