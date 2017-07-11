Pakistan: Deadly car bomb rocks luxury hotel in Quetta

A car bomb blast in the parking of a luxury hotel in southwestern Pakistan killed four and wounded at least 11, on Wednesday night.

The blast hit the Serena Hotel in the city of Quetta in Baluchistan province. Police said responders took victims to nearby hospitals. Local TV channels flashed images of burning cars.

The interior minister for Baluchistan, Mir Ziaullah Langove, said: "Our own people are involved in these acts of terrorism," at a press conference shortly after the attack.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan claimed responsibility.

Pakistan's Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhary tweeted that a preliminary investigation was underway. He added that the government would issue a statement as soon as there was more information about the nature of the blast and damages.

Militant group claims responsibility

The militant group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan claimed responsibility for the attack. "It was a suicide attack in which our suicide bomber used his explosives-filled car in the hotel," the group told Reuters in a text message. The group has close links to al-Qaeda.

Senior police official Azhar Akram said officers were trying to determine whether the bomb was planted in a vehicle that was parked in the hotel's parking lot. Some security officials said the bomb exploded minutes after a car entered the parking lot.

Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong had earlier in the day met provincial Chief Minister Jam Kamal in the city. It was not clear whether the blast was targeted at the envoy or members of the delegation.

The Serena hotel is near the Iranian Consulate and the provincial parliament building. Baluchistan province, which is rich in mineral resources, has seen insurgency by local secessionists over the years. The Pakistani Taliban and "Islamic State" group also have a presence.

tg/rc (dpa, AP, Reuters)