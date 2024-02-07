Pakistan: Deadly blast at campaign office on eve of election

Breaking
Pakistan: Deadly blast at campaign office on eve of electionFebruary 7, 2024
An explosion outside the campaign office of a political candidate in southwestern Pakistan killed at least 12 people on Wednesday.
Spokesperson for the provincial government, Jan Achakzai, said the blast took place in Pashin — a district in Baluchistan province.
"Twelve people were killed while 25 others were injured," said a police official, said.
The blast comes a day ahead of the country's general election.
This is a breaking news story, more to follow...
