Pakistan: Deadly blast at campaign office on eve of election

The blast raises fresh security concerns in the lead up to parliamentary elections.

An explosion outside the campaign office of a political candidate in southwestern Pakistan killed at least 12 people on Wednesday.

Spokesperson for the provincial government, Jan Achakzai, said the blast took place in Pashin — a district in Baluchistan province.

"Twelve people were killed while 25 others were injured," said a police official, said.

The blast comes a day ahead of the country's general election.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...

