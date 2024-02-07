  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas conflictPakistanWar in Ukraine
Breaking
CrimePakistan

Pakistan: Deadly blast at campaign office on eve of election

February 7, 2024

The blast raises fresh security concerns in the lead up to parliamentary elections.

https://p.dw.com/p/4c7TT
DW News "Breaking"

An explosion outside the campaign office of a political candidate in southwestern Pakistan killed at least 12 people on Wednesday.

Spokesperson for the provincial government, Jan Achakzai, said the blast took place in Pashin — a district in Baluchistan province.

"Twelve people were killed while 25 others were injured," said a police official, said. 

The blast comes a day ahead of the country's general election.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...

lo/kb (AFP, AP)