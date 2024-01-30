Pakistan court sentences ex-PM Imran Khan to 10 years

Law and JusticePakistanPakistan court sentences ex-PM Imran Khan to 10 years To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoLaw and JusticePakistanAlex Forrest Whiting01/30/2024January 30, 2024Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been sentenced to 10 years in jail for revealing state secrets. Khan is already serving a 3-year sentence in a graft case. Khan's legal team says it will appeal the conviction.https://p.dw.com/p/4bqGNAdvertisement