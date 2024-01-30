  1. Skip to content
Pakistan court sentences ex-PM Imran Khan to 10 years

Alex Forrest Whiting
January 30, 2024

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been sentenced to 10 years in jail for revealing state secrets. Khan is already serving a 3-year sentence in a graft case. Khan's legal team says it will appeal the conviction.

https://p.dw.com/p/4bqGN
