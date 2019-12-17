 Pakistan court overrules Pervez Musharraf death sentence | News | DW | 13.01.2020

News

Pakistan court overrules Pervez Musharraf death sentence

The higher court annulled Pervez Musharraf's death sentence, saying that the special tribunal that handed down the sentence was unconstitutional. The exiled former military dictator was sentenced to death last month.

The death sentence for Pakistan's former military ruler Pervez Musharraf was annulled on Monday after a higher court overruled the original ruling.

The High Court in the eastern city of Lahore ruled that the formation of the special tribunal that that handed down the sentence was unconstitutional and "illegal," Musharraf's legal team as well as government prosecutors said.

"The filing of the complaint, the constitution of the court, the selection of the prosecution team are illegal, declared to be illegal ... And at the end of the day the full judgment has been set aside," Ishtiaq A. Khan, the prosecutor representing the government, told news agency AFP.

Prosecutors can still file a new case against Musharraf with the approval of the federal Cabinet.

Musharraf, who ruled Pakistan between 1999 and 2008, was sentenced to death in absentia by the tribunal in December on treason charges concerning his decision to suspend the constitution and impose a state of emergency in 2007.

Two out of three judges on the special court ruled that Musharraf was guilty of trying to purge higher judiciary officials to avoid legal challenges to his rule.

Musharraf, who now lives in exile in Dubai, overthrew the government of then-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in a bloodless military coup in 1999.

