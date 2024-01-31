Pakistan: Court hands more jail time to ex-PM Imran Khan

A Pakistani court has sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife to 14 years in prison for corruption. The decision comes a day after Khan himself was handed a separate jail sentence.

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been sentenced to 14 years in prison along with his wife in a case about gifts he received while in office.

The verdict comes a week ahead of national elections and a day after Khan was sentenced to 10 years in prison in a case related to leaking state secrets.

It was initially unclear if Khan's sentences were to run consecutively or concurrently. Khan has been in custody for much of the time since his arrest in August.

The court disqualified Khan from holding any public office for 10 years.

Khan's lawyer Babar Awan said Khan was convicted so swiftly that the judge did not wait for the arrival of his legal team.

Awan said Khan's basic human and fundamental rights had been violated, and the defense would challenge the latest conviction and sentencing.

Pakistan is headed for elections next Thursday, with complaints about rigging already surfacing. Khan is barred from running and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party is subject to a massive crackdown.

"Another sad day in our judicial system history, which is being dismantled," a party spokesman told media.

