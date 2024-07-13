Pakistan: Court acquits Imran Khan in illegal marriage case

A Pakistani court overturned former Prime Minister Imran Khan's conviction for illegal marriage, his lawyer and party say.

A Pakistani court on Saturday acquitted former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife of charges of illegal marriage, his lawyer Naeem Panjutha said.

Khan, 71, and his wife, Bushra Khan, also known as Bushra Bibi, were sentenced in February to seven years in prison in an illegal marriage case.

A court found them guilty of violating Islamic law by failing to observe the required interval between Bibi's divorce from a previous marriage and her marriage to Khan.

More to follow...

