Pakistan complains over flag removal at Frankfurt consulate

The foreign minister said Islamabad had lodged a "strong protest" with Germany's government after a small group of protesters stole the Pakistani flag from the diplomatic mission.

Pakistan on Sunday lodged a complaint with the German government after a group of protesters broke into the Pakistani consulate in Frankfurt and took down the national flag that was there.

On Saturday, a crowd of about 400 people carrying Afghanistan flags took part in a demonstration outside the consulate, police said.

What did Pakistan say?

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said in a social media post: "Yesterday a gang of extremists breached the premises of Pakistan’s consulate in Frankfurt, Germany endangering the lives of its consular staff.

"Pakistan has lodged a strong protest with the German Government," Dar said on X, formerly Twitter.

A separate statement from the Pakistani Foreign Ministry made similar remarks, adding that it condemned "the failure of the German authorities" to protect the mission.

Dar called on Germany to "fulfill its responsibilities under the Vienna Conventions and ensure the security of the diplomatic missions and staff of Pakistan in Germany."

The 1961 Geneva Convention on Diplomatic Relations sets out the rights and protections of diplomatic missions, granting diplomats the freedom to execute their duties without hindrance or intimidation from the host nation.

It states: "The premises of a diplomatic mission are inviolable ... [and the host nation] must protect the mission from intrusion or damage."

Dar urged German authorities to "take immediate measures to arrest and prosecute those involved in yesterday's incident and hold to account those responsible for the lapses in security."

What happened during the Frankfurt protest?

Saturday's demonstration was arranged to highlight complaints against Pakistan's military and intelligence services, which organizers accused of killing critics and political opponents.

At one stage, a small group of men forcibly entered the grounds of the consulate, and some threw stones at the building.

A video posted to social media showed men climbing a pole to remove the Pakistani flag.

The police, who had accompanied the protesters, said they removed several people from the premises and broke up the demonstration.

Frankfurt police said the State Security division was investigating the incident.

