  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Migration
Riots between Khan's supporters and police outside Khan's house to prevent officers from arresting him, in Lahore on March 14
Riots emerged outside Khan's house between his supporters and police officialsImage: Arif Ali/AFP
PoliticsPakistan

Pakistan: Clashes as police seek ex-PM Imran Khan's arrest

42 minutes ago

Supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan confronted police outside his home in Lahore. Authorities have tried to arrest Khan, who has been entangled in a string of legal cases.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Ogrr

Several people were injured on Wednesday amid clashes between Pakistan's ex-Prime Minister Khan's supporters and police officials outside his Lahore residence. The situation unfolded as the officials came to arrest Khan a day earlier over his non-appearance in court.

The court had summoned Khan over accusations of selling state gifts during his office term.

What's the latest we know?

The former premier's followers hurled rocks and stones at the police and paramilitary personnel who used tear gas and sieged his residence. The personnel later withdrew, putting a halt to the riots.

Supporters of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party also clashed with police in several other cities of Pakistan, including Islamabad, Karachi, Quetta, and Rawalpindi.

Imran Khan: Pakistan's most polarizing politician

Early Wednesday morning, Khan also released a video saying that the officials have "no justification" to use tear gas.

"Water canons, teargas... they shelled inside the house where there were servants and women," Khan said.

Khan also tweeted that he had signed a "surety bond" that ensured that he would appear in court by March 18 but the police officials did not take it into consideration. He also alleged that the officials were using live ammunition.

The allegations were denied by the Punjab provincial government which said that more than 100 police officers were injured in the disputes with the PTI supporters in a statement on Wednesday.

Failure to appear in court

This was the second attempt by the officials to detain Khan, who failed to appear in court to defend charges against him.

He has been accused of illegally selling state gifts given to him by foreign dignitaries while he held office from 2018 to 2022 before being ousted in a no-confidence vote.

Since November, Khan has avoided his court appearances, afterhe was shot and wounded in a protest, claiming that he is not able to travel between Lahore and Islamabad due to medical issues.

Pakistan's government hits back at Khan allegations

He has accused the current government of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif of plotting the cases against him.

Sharif's government, however, has denied these accusations.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, the country's information minister said in a statement on Tuesday that "instead of cooperating with law enforcement officials, Imran Khan is breaking the law, defying court orders and using his party workers... as human shields to evade arrest and stoke unrest."

aa/rc (ap, afp, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Imran Khan seated

Pakistan: Khan cancels protest march to avoid 'havoc'

Pakistan: Khan cancels protest march to avoid 'havoc'

The former prime minister arrived by helicopter in Rawalpindi, where he announced his party is discussing the possibility of resigning from all provincial assemblies so that they can push for an early election.
PoliticsNovember 26, 2022
Supporters of former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan, gather in a protest a day after the assassination attempt on Khan, in Karachi on November 4

Pakistan: Imran Khan and supporters cry foul over attack

Pakistan: Imran Khan and supporters cry foul over attack

Imran Khan has accused political opponents of orchestrating the shooting that wounded him in the leg. The former PM is gaining strength from his supporters but the current government is hoping to hold out until 2023.
PoliticsNovember 4, 2022
twitter.com
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian servicemen fire an artillery cannon aiming to Russian positions nearby Bakhmut frontline

Ukraine updates: Kyiv adamant about defense of Bakhmut

Conflicts9 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Tunisian Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar is seen speaking to DW in Tunis.

Tunisia's top diplomat defends president's migration remarks

Tunisia's top diplomat defends president's migration remarks

Migration24 hours ago03:06 min
More from Africa

Asia

Girl reads aloud as teacher looks; other girls in the classroom follow along in their books

Delhi school helps Afghan girls pursue their dreams

Delhi school helps Afghan girls pursue their dreams

Education20 hours ago03:19 min
More from Asia

Germany

the mosque in Erfurt under construction

The daily experience of Islamophobia in Germany

The daily experience of Islamophobia in Germany

Society5 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Protesters take part in a demonstration in Thessaloniki following the fatal collision of two trains near the city of Larissa, March 8, 2023

Greece train crash: Protesters rage at political system

Greece train crash: Protesters rage at political system

Politics20 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Wang Yi, Ali Shamkhani and Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban pose for pictures during a meeting in Beijing.

What to expect from Iran-Saudi Arabia relationship refresh

What to expect from Iran-Saudi Arabia relationship refresh

Politics13 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Made Chips

The future of the microchip industry

The future of the microchip industry

Business17 hours ago02:25 min
More from North America

Latin America

A woman sings into a microphone

Saving Indigenous languages with songs

Saving Indigenous languages with songs

Society17 hours ago05:47 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage