Pakistan: Children being rescued from dangling cable car

Published 6 hours agolast updated 1 hour ago

A "risky" rescue mission was being hampered by high winds. Six children who were on their way to school are among those on board.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VQrE
eople watch as an army soldier slings down from a helicopter during a rescue mission to recover students stuck in a chairlift in Pashto village of mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province
A soldier was suspended with a sling from a helicopter attempting to reach the cable carImage: AFP/Getty Images

Pakistani special forces rescued some trapped children from broken cable car in Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday.

Six children and two adults were stuck for several hours in a cable car dangling 274 meters (900 ft) above ground.

A risky rescue mission was underway with soldiers hanging from a sling trying to reach more trapped people. 

A still image of the cable car dangling hundreds of meters above the ground in the remote Battagram district
Image: UGC/AP/picture alliance

The incident happened as the children were on their way to school in a mountainous area in Battagram, about 124 miles (200 kilometers) north of Islamabad.

Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar ordered authorities to utilize all resources to complete the rescue operation as soon as possible.

Complex helicopter rescue underway

The rescue mission is complicated due to strong winds in the area, as well as the risk that the helicopter's rotor blades could further destabilize the lift.

Television footage showed one child being lifted off the cable car by a helicopter in a harness and then carried to the ground.

"It is going to be a highly risky mission. A slight miscalculation can result in a further disaster," another rescue official Bilal Faizi said earlier.

Nervous crowds watching the rescue operation

Headmaster Ali Asghar Khan told the AFP news agency that the children were teenage boys and students of his government high school Battangi Pashto.

"The parents are gathered at the site of the chairlift. What can they do? They are waiting for the rescue officials to get their children out. We are all worried," he added.

Many villagers in Pakistan's mountainous regions use chairlifts to travel shorter distances, but poorly maintained chairlifts cause injuries and fatalities each year.

In 2017, a cable car lift installed by local villagers in the popular mountain resort of Murree broke and fell into a ravine hundreds of feet deep, killing ten people.

lo/fb (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

