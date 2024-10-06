Pakistan: Casualties reported in blast at Karachi airport

One person was killed and several others injured in the explosion outside Pakistan's largest airport, local media reported. It was initially unclear what caused the blast.

One person was killed and several others were injured in a massive blast outside Karachi Airport in southern Pakistan on Sunday night, local media reported.

The casualties were confirmed by broadcaster Geo News and Dawn newspaper, citing officials.

Cause of the blast unclear

Police and the provincial government said a tanker exploded outside Jinnah International Airport, which is Pakistan's biggest airport.

The provincial home minister, Zia Ul Hassan, contradicted this account, telling Geo News that it was an attack on foreign nationals.

Hassan said he suspected the blast was from an improvised explosive device (IED).

A Home Ministry official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the Associated Press that the attack was targeted at Chinese nationals.

A local emergency official told Dawn that one body and the injured had been transferred to a local hospital.

Ten vehicles were damaged, including four that were destroyed, the emergency official added.

Emergency teams and security forces were deployed to Karachi airport following the blast Image: Mohammad Farooq/AP Photo/picture alliance

Separatist group BLA claims responsibility — report

Reuters news agency reported that the Pakistani separatist militant group BLA had claimed responsibility for the attack, in a statement.

The BLA seeks independence for the province of Balochistan, located in Pakistan's southwest and bordering on Afghanistan and Iran.

In August, the BLA launched coordinated attacks in the province, in which more than 70 people were killed.

Blast heard for several kilometers

Local media reported that the explosion could be heard over large areas of Karachi, the largest city in Pakistan, with a population of over 20 million.

Videos showed flames engulfing cars and a thick column of smoke rising from the scene.

Police surgeon Dr. Sumayya Tariq said one of the casualties was in critical condition and that four of them were security guards.

A spokesperson for Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority told Dawn in a statement that the blast had taken place on the airport road and that the "airport’s building and assets were safe.”

The spokesperson added that flights were arriving and departing to schedule.

mm/kb (AP, Reuters)