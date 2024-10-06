Pakistan: Casualties reported in blast at Karachi airport

One person was killed and several others injured in the explosion outside Pakistan's largest airport, local media reported.

One person was killed and several others were injured in a massive blast outside Karachi Airport in southern Pakistan on Sunday night, local media reported.

The casualties were confirmed by broadcaster Geo News and Dawn newspaper, citing officials.

Police and the provincial government said a tanker exploded outside Jinnah International Airport, which is Pakistan's biggest airport.

The provincial home minister, Zia Ul Hassan, contradicted this account, telling Geo News that it was an attack on foreign nationals.

Hassan said he suspected the blast was from an improvised explosive device (IED).

A Home Ministry official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the Associated Press that the attack was targeted at Chinese nationals.

A local emergency official told Dawn that one body and the injured had been transferred to a local hospital.

Ten vehicles were damaged, including four that were destroyed, the emergency official added.

Reuters news agency reported that the Pakistani separatist militant group BLA had claimed responsibility for the attack, in a statement.

Videos showed flames engulfing cars and a thick column of smoke rising from the scene.

Police surgeon Dr. Sumayya Tariq said one of the casualties was in critical condition and that four of them were security guards.

A spokesperson for Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority told Dawn in a statement that the blast had taken place on the airport road and that the "airport’s building and assets were safe.”

The spokesperson added that flights were arriving and departing to schedule.

This breaking news story will be updated shortly.

mm/kb (AP, Reuters)