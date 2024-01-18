Pakistan carries out airstrikes on targets in Iran

Iranian state media said three women and four children had been killed in explosions. It comes two days after Tehran attacked positions inside Pakistan that Islamabad said killed two children.

Pakistan said Thursday it had conducted overnight strikes on insurgent groups in Iran.

It comes two days after Tehran attacked what it called, "terrorist targets" inside the South Asian country.

"This morning Pakistan undertook a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against terrorist hideouts in Siestan-o-Baluchistan province of Iran," a Foreign Ministry statement said, adding that a "number of terrorists were killed."

What has Iran said about the strikes?

Iran's official IRNA news agency reported explosions in the country's restive southeastern region.

"Several explosions have been heard in several areas around the city of Saravan," IRNA said, quoting an official in Sistan-Baluchistan province where the city is situated.

Iran's semi-official Young Journalist Club news agency reported that at least three women and four children were killed in one of the explosions.

The country's Mehr news agency said that several people were wounded.

What happened in the Iranian strikes on targets in Pakistan?

On Tuesday, Iran said that it struck bases belonging to Jaish al-Adl, a Sunni militant group in Pakistan.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said that two children were killed in the incident and condemned the strikes as an "unprovoked violation" of its airspace.

On Wednesday, Pakistan recalled its ambassador from Iran and blocked Tehran's envoy from returning to Islamabad following the strikes from Iran.

this is a breaking news story and will be updated...

dvv/rt (AFP, Reuters)